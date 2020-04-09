Coronavirus: Dubai Suspends Marriages & Divorces to Curb Virus Spread + Other Updates

Lagos remains the state with the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria

Lagos State has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, making the total number of confirmed infections in the state rise to 135. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria’s confirmed cases of the virus have increased to 276 after 22 new infections were recorded in the country on Wednesday.

As at Wednesday, there are 276 confirmed cases, 44 discharged, and 6 deaths. Lagos – 145, FCT – 54, Osun – 20, Oyo – 11, Edo – 12, Bauchi – 8, Akwa Ibom – 5, Kaduna – 5, Ogun – 4, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 2, Rivers – 2, Benue – 1, Ondo – 1, Kwara – 2, Delta – 1, Katsina -1.

Somalia records first coronavirus death

Somalia’s health minister, Fawziya Abikar Nur, has revealed the first death from coronavirus in the country.

“We have confirmed one person who died of Corona (virus). May Allah show him mercy,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

She added that four new cases of the virus had been detected, bringing the number of people infected in Somalia to 12.

Ilaahay ha u naxariistee waxaan xaqiijineynaa geerida qofkii u dhintay cudurka COVID 19. Waxaa kaloo isla galabta la xaqiijiyay 4 xaaladood ee cudurka. Waa faafida bulshada dhexdeeda.

Fadlan raaca talooyinka caafimaad si cudurka loo xakameeyo. — Dr Fawziya Abikar (@AbikarDr) April 8, 2020

South African minister who flouted lockdown rules sent on leave

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday placed on special leave a minister seen lunching at a friend’s house in violation of the coronavirus lockdown. Ramaphosa has ordered a three-week national lockdown to try to manage the virus, which has infected 1,749 people, killing 13 of them, according to an official tally.

But a picture posted on Instagram on Sunday showed Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams having lunch with five other people at the home of a former deputy minister earlier that day.

Ms Khusela Diko, Spokesperson of President Ramaphosa on Minister Stella Ndabeni's censuring by the President pic.twitter.com/gT2ZEuBqoM — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 8, 2020

Egypt extends nationwide curfew by 15 days

The Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, said on Wednesday that the nationwide curfew in Egypt to control the spread of novel coronavirus will be extended by 15 days. Madbouly made this known in a televised speech in Cairo, saying that the night-time curfew will start from April 9 to April 23.

The government also extended the closure of schools and universities, while malls, cafes, and shops will close at night and on weekends.

Russia’s health workers get $1,000 additional monthly bonus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced additional payouts to health professionals working on the frontline of the country’s fight against coronavirus. Putin listed the bonuses as part of new measures to support Russians during the epidemic after health officials reported over 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

According to Guardian, Putin made this known during a video call with regional governors.

Doctors treating coronavirus patients will be paid an additional 80,000 rubles ($1,059) per month, while nurses, ambulance medics and drivers will get between 25,000 and 50,000 rubles.

UK PM Boris Johnson is reportedly making ‘steady progress’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making steady progress while being treated in intensive care for COVID-19, his office said.

“The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital in London on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough and was transferred to intensive care on Monday.

Dubai suspends marriages, divorces to curb COVID-19 spread

All personal legal services, including attestations of marriage contracts and divorce certificates, have been suspended by the family court in Dubai as part of the Emirates’ latest measure to check the spread of Coronavirus, Channels TV reports

The justice department made the announcement on Wednesday, April 8, saying it was part of an effort to prevent social gatherings that would usually occur during such occasions. Justice Khaled al-Hawsni of the family court also said on the department’s website that couples who have already completed marriage formalities, must not organize wedding parties “even among their immediate circles”.

