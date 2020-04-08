Who Can Get Tested for COVID-19 ? | What We Know

We know so many people are currently at home, down with catarrh or cough, wondering if they can get tested for COVID-19, just so they can be sure of their status and ensure their loved ones are safe. Not to worry, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has published an updated version of the case definition guide that determines who to test for COVID-19.

Who can get tested for COVID-19?

These are the following category of people who should be tested at present for COVID-19 in Nigeria

• Anyone with a travel history outside Nigeria, who presents with a fever, cough or breathing difficulties within 14 days of arrival.

• Anyone who has symptoms and contact with a confirmed case.

• Anyone with fever and either cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath in an area of moderate or high COVID-19 prevalence in Nigeria with no other explanation.

NCDC has advised people who fall in this category to remain in self-isolation and immediately call the NCDC hotline on 080097000010 or their state hotline, which could be found on the state hotline directory published by the NCDC.