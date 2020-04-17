BN TV
Discover How to Use & Maintain Your Cast Iron Enamelled Pot on “Healthy Living with Tosin” | WATCH
A new episode of Healthy Living with Tosin Ajibade is out and this episode is all about learning how to use and maintain your iron enamelled pots and pan.
In this video, Tosin talks about different cast iron enamelled pots and pans you can use for making your meals and how you can also maintain them to last longer for you. These are great investments and you would not regret buying this.
Watch and learn.