Tuke Morgan shares the Truth about the Post-partum Life | Watch her Vlog

Tuke Morgan, like most new mothers, went through a phase after childbirth called “Postpartum” and she admits that it wasn’t an easy period.

In this video, Tuke talks about different sanitary options that are available like incontinence nappies and disposable underwear. Also, shares some tips that helped her episiotomy heal.

She says, “Nothing can prepare you for postpartum life, no wonder it’s called the Fourth Trimester. It’s filled with heavy bleeding, sore boobs, episiotomy pain and trying to understand Motherhood and Breastfeeding”.

Watch the video below: