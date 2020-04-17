Connect with us

Watch Omoni Oboli share her Homemade Recipe for Doughnuts

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Omoni Oboli is sharing tips on how to make doughnuts with this easy homemade recipe.

She says:

This came out so well and my family loved it. It’s pretty easy to make and they were eaten up as soon as I finished making them. In these times, being able to make homemade snacks is so important. The kids are snacking a lot 😂

INGREDIENTS
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 dash ground nutmeg
2 tablespoons melted butter
1/2 cup milk
1 egg, beaten
1-quart oil for frying

Directions:

Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Mix in butter until crumbly.
Stir in milk and egg until smooth.
Knead lightly, then turn out onto a lightly floured surface.
Roll or pat to 1/4 inch thickness.
Cut with a doughnut cutter, or use two round biscuit cutters of different sizes.
Carefully drop doughnuts into hot oil, a few at a time.
Do not overcrowd pan or oil may overflow.
Fry, turning once, for 3 minutes or until golden.
Drain on paper towels.

Watch and learn.

