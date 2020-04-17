BN TV
Watch Omoni Oboli share her Homemade Recipe for Doughnuts
Omoni Oboli is sharing tips on how to make doughnuts with this easy homemade recipe.
She says:
This came out so well and my family loved it. It’s pretty easy to make and they were eaten up as soon as I finished making them. In these times, being able to make homemade snacks is so important. The kids are snacking a lot 😂
INGREDIENTS
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 dash ground nutmeg
2 tablespoons melted butter
1/2 cup milk
1 egg, beaten
1-quart oil for frying
Directions:
Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Mix in butter until crumbly.
Stir in milk and egg until smooth.
Knead lightly, then turn out onto a lightly floured surface.
Roll or pat to 1/4 inch thickness.
Cut with a doughnut cutter, or use two round biscuit cutters of different sizes.
Carefully drop doughnuts into hot oil, a few at a time.
Do not overcrowd pan or oil may overflow.
Fry, turning once, for 3 minutes or until golden.
Drain on paper towels.
Watch and learn.