Watch Omoni Oboli share her Homemade Recipe for Doughnuts

Omoni Oboli is sharing tips on how to make doughnuts with this easy homemade recipe.

She says:

This came out so well and my family loved it. It’s pretty easy to make and they were eaten up as soon as I finished making them. In these times, being able to make homemade snacks is so important. The kids are snacking a lot 😂

INGREDIENTS

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 dash ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

1-quart oil for frying

Directions:

Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Mix in butter until crumbly.

Stir in milk and egg until smooth.

Knead lightly, then turn out onto a lightly floured surface.

Roll or pat to 1/4 inch thickness.

Cut with a doughnut cutter, or use two round biscuit cutters of different sizes.

Carefully drop doughnuts into hot oil, a few at a time.

Do not overcrowd pan or oil may overflow.

Fry, turning once, for 3 minutes or until golden.

Drain on paper towels.

Watch and learn.