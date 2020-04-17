Isabella Akinseye has some interesting Nigerian Homeschooling Hacks for Parents & Guardians | Watch

Isabella Akinseye is back with a new episode of her vlog series tagged “Correct Student”.

“Correct Student” is a digital home educative training content for people who are always learning. With the global pandemic hitting hard in Nigeria, schools have been shut down as a result of the government’s stay at home directive.

In this episode of her vlog, Isabella Akinseye shares 7 Correct Student hacks for homeschooling in Nigeria to help parents and guardians to keep the learning going. Here are the first three.

1. Start with the scheme of work

2. Read and study the textbooks

3. Have a go at past questions

Watch her vlog below: