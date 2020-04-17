Connect with us

Isabella Akinseye has some interesting Nigerian Homeschooling Hacks for Parents & Guardians | Watch

Watch Episode 8 of “Room 420” - The Spider in the Web

It’s Friday & Another Episode of “Skinny Girl in Transit” is HERE!

Dr Sid Shows off his Cooking Skills in this Episode of Accelerate TV’s “Off The Menu” | WATCH

Khafi is Here to Keep Your Kids Entertained with a Fun Storytime Session | WATCH

Yayy! There's Likely Going to be a Sequel for 'Girls Trip'

Sisi Yemmie will Teach You How to Whip Up a Delicious Recipe on #AtHomeWithBN

WATCH Ngozi Erondu shed more Light on the COVID-19 Pandemic on #AtHomeWithBN

WATCH Toluse Francis share Tips on How to Look After Your Mental Health this Period on #AtHomeWithBN

How Is It Being Pregnant During a Pandemic? Let Ciara Take You Through

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Isabella Akinseye is back with a new episode of her vlog series tagged “Correct Student”.

“Correct Student” is a digital home educative training content for people who are always learning. With the global pandemic hitting hard in Nigeria, schools have been shut down as a result of the government’s stay at home directive.

In this episode of her vlog, Isabella Akinseye shares 7 Correct Student hacks for homeschooling in Nigeria to help parents and guardians to keep the learning going. Here are the first three.

1. Start with the scheme of work

2. Read and study the textbooks

3. Have a go at past questions

Watch her vlog below:

