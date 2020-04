Kraks TV is out with a brand new web series titled, “The New Roommate“. In the first episode, Shola and Deedee are expected to share a room in an apartment given to them by Deedee’s uncle. Will they survive living together?

“The New Roommate” stars Adesope Adedoyin Ademola and Oluwadamilola Owen.

Before that, watch this episode to get to know them.