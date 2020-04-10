Connect with us

According to Alex Ekubo, these are the 3 Things that Make a Happy Life

BellaNaija.com

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Alex Ekubo is celebrating life, love, and something to look forward to as he turns a year older. The Port Harcourt-born actor took to his Instagram to share lovely photos of himself as he penned a lengthy note of gratitude for another year.

He wrote:

Today I turn 34,

I’ve always believed that for a happy life, you need 3 things.
Someone to love, Something to do & Something to look forward to.
So here is me thanking God for, the LOML,
Nollywood & all the amazing work/fun stuff I’ll get up to after this quarantine.
People always say, “you only live once”, well if you do it right, Once is enough.
To everyone trying to get to their next level, just know that your speed doesn’t matter, Forward is Forward. & God will put you where he wants you, Even if no one thinks you deserve the position.
That been said, Let’s lift each other up & cheer each other on, rather than try to outshine one another. The sky would be awfully dark with just one Star.
So pls let’s spread more love, we are all we’ve got. .

Signed,
Ikuku The Breeze of Nollywood
Peace & Love Always .

Photo Credit: @alexxekubo

