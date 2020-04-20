These BellaNaijarians Share Their Experiences Being Raised by Their Grandparents

A lot of children are always happy when it’s time to go visit grandpa and grandma. One reason is that grandparents are notorious for indulging their grandchildren and giving them everything they ask for. From trying to over-feed you, “will you eat this? Please eat na, abi I should feed you?” to ensuring that you are always comfortable, grandparents are the best!

Aside from the food and enough room to play, grandparents are the best storytellers. In some villages, kids gather under a large tree to hear a story or two from older folks. It is the same when children visit grandparents; they are always intrigued by the stories of their grandparent’s childhood and the ‘good old days’

However, visiting grandpa and grandma is totally different from living with them. When you visit, you’re a guest that will be pampered during your stay. When you live with them, you are no longer a guest.

There are many circumstances that have led to a lot of people being raised by their grandparents. In some homes, the first son or daughter is always raised by grandparents. Some have lost their parents at an early age and their grandparents have risen to the responsibility of taking care of them.

For some, their parents had them at a very early age and the grandparents have been ‘forced’ to take care of them while their parents pursue their dreams.

These Nigerians have been raised by their grandparents and they have awesome stories to tell:

“I was raised by my paternal grandmother. She died last year, in May. When I was little, I thought we were very rich because she gave me anything I needed. I took over her fabric business when she died. I owe her everything I am today” – Pwencessb “I believe all my good virtues were instilled in me by my grandfather. He was clean to a fault, money management was A1, disciplined in every aspect of life and he indirectly reprimanded me. He was religious and taught us to be the same. I can never forget that during his last days, he was on his sick bed and he never forgot to reserve our school allowances daily. He was a rare gem who died at 88 – 15 years ago. I still can’t forget his sacrifices. I am now a medical doctor and the bulk of my thanks goes to Pa Rabiu Oseni” – Dr. Adebayo. “I wasn’t particularly raised by my grandmother, but she lived with us for the most part of my teenage years. My grandmother made life miserable for us then. She was a terror, but it’s funny how all she did then have made me a better person. She’d always say ‘we are people that have pride, don’t embarrass us.’ There was no way you could bring shame to the family because my grandma would finish you first.” “I was raised by my grandma and it was amazing. When you talk of discipline and rules, there are no other people like grandparents. At the same time, they can pamper a lot. I will call them ‘future builders’ because I still enjoy the values they have instilled in me” – Mallama. “My grandfather was very strict. By 6pm on the dot, we had to be home. My grandma used to remind us that if he caught us, we will regret it. That was because we used to go out and come home late whenever he wasn’t around. When I look back now, I’m just so grateful because that helped keep me from doing things that ‘landed’ some of my fellow teenagers in trouble” – Breathaway_Africa. “I was raised by my grandmother and she has a special place in my heart. When I was very young, she would take me from my mom and single-handedly cater for me. While growing up she was always there for me – with love and a stick. She was always graceful and bright – even until her old age. She taught me about life from a woman’s perspective and most importantly, how to respect all women. She died in January 2, 2017 and I will forever cherish her memories” – Ayobamigbe. “I was raised by my grandparents. My childhood and teenage years were molded by their rules. Sometimes, it got annoying and frustrating but it was fun most times. I learned how to cook, do my chores and, most importantly, how to forgive. I remember my grandmother telling me to always settle the issues I have with anyone and never go to bed with such huge pains in my chest. They taught me how to treat people right and I learned how to be accommodating and sincere with my choice of decisions” – Anne Daramola. “I was raised by my grandmom, my mom left me with her at the age of 2. Now, I’m 23 and I’m still staying with my grandma. My mom is not late oo. But she and my dad got separated and she had to move on with her life. My grandma is a very strict woman, a disciplinarian to the core.

You can imagine how my grandma – a retired civil servant that worked with the Nigerian army then – raised me. ‘I chop bastard cane’. I had dislocation in my hand a few times. My grandma never pets children. But she is the best. She sent me to school and I’ll be going for NYSC in October. I’ve learned a lot from her and it’s been a good experience so far. I don’t regret living with her” – Mariam Adeniji.

From all indications, grandparents sure know how to dangle the carrot and make use of the rod when necessary.

So did you grow up with your grandparents? How was it like for you? Oya share your experience with us.