Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Davies Okeowo of Enterprise Hill is On a Mission to Birth a First World Africa.

BN TV Career Events Living

Mark Your Calendars & Don't Miss Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 20 – 25

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Can Sell Anything With These Copywriting Tips

Career Features

TemiO: Before You Complain About Working From Home

Career Features

John Adebimitan: Become a Successful Leader By Following These Steps

Career

#NigeriaSupportYourSMEs is Calling on the Federal Government to Prioritize SMEs in the COVID-19 Interventions

Career Features Inspired

Abimbola Bamigboye of AUDEO is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features

Yetunde Onafuye: Mentally Stimulating Activities for Creatives

BN TV Career

#AtHomeWithBN: Afua Osei Walks Us Through Ways We Can Stay in Business During the Pandemic | WATCH

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: What Will Our Work Lives Look Like When This Pandemic is Over?

Career

#BellaNaijaMCM Davies Okeowo of Enterprise Hill is On a Mission to Birth a First World Africa.

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

For businesses to succeed, they must build a structure, and recruit the right people on its team; our #BellaNaijaMCM this week Davies Okeowo is helping medium and small business enterprises across Nigeria achieve this.

Davies is the founder of Enterprise Hill, a business development firm helping MSMEs become more sustainable and profitable.

Davies’ first business after university failed woefully but fortunately for him, a had a mentor who helped him with business structure to the the point that he started helping other entrepreneurs develop their business. That’s how Enterprise Hill was born, in 2015, as an accounting and business development firm.

Driven by the desire to ensure a more developed Africa and the need for human capital development, Davies decided to tap into Africa’s greatest resources – its youth – and up-skill the population to meet global needs. In 2018, he co-founded Competence Africa, a social enterprise whose primary objective is to improve the quality of Africa’s human capital through fast-paced technology adoption.

Its programs targets undergraduates, job seekers, professionals, and civil servants. Through its flagship program – The CASA Program – Competence Africa has helped undergraduates gain competence in the use of the technology tools that are redefining the present and the future of work.

Today, over 148 students have graduated from its program and over 2,000 businesses have been impacted.

Davies is the season 2 winner of Nigerian entrepreneurial reality show The Next Titan. He was named in Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2020. He’s a member of the Utiva Faculty, providing Lean Entrepreneurship and Business Model Innovation training.

Davies is tackling underdevelopment in Africa from all sides and we’re rooting for him!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Is it Freedom of Sexual Expression or Dangerous Use of Social Media?

These BellaNaijarians Share Their Experiences Being Raised by Their Grandparents

#BellaNaijaMCM Davies Okeowo of Enterprise Hill is On a Mission to Birth a First World Africa.

Omolola Olorunnisola: Explaining Economic Realities to Your Kids During a Lockdown? PHEW!

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: What Mobility Restrictions? Vivian is Unhindered & Simply Unstoppable!

Advertisement
css.php