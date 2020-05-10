Connect with us

Feed Your Nostalgia by watching this Classic Mount Zion Movie "Just A Little Sin" | #BNMovieFeature

Catch Up on All that Went Down Last Week on #AtHomeWithBN

WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session “Aileyi Pada" with Sola Allyson

Sisi Yemmie's Banana Bread Recipe is a Yummy Twist from the Original Recipe | WATCH

Chef Lola's Nigerian Chicken Fried Rice looks Super Tasty | Learn how to Prepare it here

You Can't go Wrong with this Garlic Butter Chicken Bites Recipe from The Kitchen Muse | Watch

Yemi Morata's Intriguing Short Film "ENO" is a Must Watch

Episode 7 of AY Makun's "Call To Bar" Series is Here | Watch "The Tout"

Peace Itimi Interviewed Author Seth Godin & There's a lot to Learn from the Session | Watch

Re-watch the Classic Mount Zion Movie "Captives of the Mighty" | #BNMovieFeature

If you have been following our #BNMovieFeature series, then we are sure you are enjoying some amazing classic Mount Zion movies showing all through the month of May.

Mike Bamiloye‘s Mount Zion Film Productions take up a significant role in the movie industry of Nigeria and it is worth mentioning that most 80s and 90s kids grew up watching these Christian movies which also played a crucial educational role because there were such topics as consequences of sin, the difference between good and evil, the importance of good morals and so on.

Today’s movie is titled “Just A Little Sin“, written and produced by Mike Bamiloye.

The movie stars Gloria Bamiloye, Ono Bose Omijeh, Kayode Olubunmi, Abel Martins, Femi Adewale, and others.

Watch the movie below:

