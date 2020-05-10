Connect with us

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Banana Bread Recipe is a Yummy Twist from the Original Recipe | WATCH

BN TV Career Relationships Scoop

Catch Up on All that Went Down Last Week on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Music

WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session “Aileyi Pada" with Sola Allyson

BN TV

Feed Your Nostalgia by watching this Classic Mount Zion Movie "Just A Little Sin" | #BNMovieFeature

BN TV

Chef Lola's Nigerian Chicken Fried Rice looks Super Tasty | Learn how to Prepare it here

BN TV

You Can't go Wrong with this Garlic Butter Chicken Bites Recipe from The Kitchen Muse | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Yemi Morata's Intriguing Short Film "ENO" is a Must Watch

BN TV

Episode 7 of AY Makun's "Call To Bar" Series is Here | Watch "The Tout"

BN TV

Peace Itimi Interviewed Author Seth Godin & There's a lot to Learn from the Session | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Re-watch the Classic Mount Zion Movie "Captives of the Mighty" | #BNMovieFeature

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie’s Banana Bread Recipe is a Yummy Twist from the Original Recipe | WATCH

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lifestyle and food vlogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog, and this time she’s sharing her special recipe for Banana Bread and she’s using Kuli-Kuli, just to take it to another level.

This Banana Bread recipe is so delicious!

INGREDIENTS
1 3/4 Cups Plain Flour
4 Ripe bananas, 3 if they are big
1/2 cup melted Butter
1 Teaspoon Baking Powder
1/4 Teaspoon Baking Soda
1/4 Cup Brown Sugar
1/4 Cup White Sugar
1/4 Teaspoon Salt
2 Tablespoons Plain Yoghurt
1/2 Teaspoon Cinnamon Powder
1/2 Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
2 Eggs

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 – 40 minutes (till you insert a toothpick and it comes out clean).

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Setting Goals In a Time of Uncertainty

Theo Ubabunike: Here’s What I Learned From Watching the Michelle Obama ‘Becoming’ Documentary on Netflix

Yewande Adeleke: Let’s Talk About the Stigma Surrounding COVID-19

Tolu Falode: So You Were Ghosted… Now What?

Wunmi Adelusi: This Job Doesn’t Feel Right For Me Any More

Advertisement
css.php