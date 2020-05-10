BN TV
Sisi Yemmie’s Banana Bread Recipe is a Yummy Twist from the Original Recipe | WATCH
Lifestyle and food vlogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog, and this time she’s sharing her special recipe for Banana Bread and she’s using Kuli-Kuli, just to take it to another level.
This Banana Bread recipe is so delicious!
INGREDIENTS
1 3/4 Cups Plain Flour
4 Ripe bananas, 3 if they are big
1/2 cup melted Butter
1 Teaspoon Baking Powder
1/4 Teaspoon Baking Soda
1/4 Cup Brown Sugar
1/4 Cup White Sugar
1/4 Teaspoon Salt
2 Tablespoons Plain Yoghurt
1/2 Teaspoon Cinnamon Powder
1/2 Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
2 Eggs
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 – 40 minutes (till you insert a toothpick and it comes out clean).
Watch the video below: