Sisi Yemmie’s Banana Bread Recipe is a Yummy Twist from the Original Recipe | WATCH

Lifestyle and food vlogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog, and this time she’s sharing her special recipe for Banana Bread and she’s using Kuli-Kuli, just to take it to another level.

This Banana Bread recipe is so delicious!

INGREDIENTS

1 3/4 Cups Plain Flour

4 Ripe bananas, 3 if they are big

1/2 cup melted Butter

1 Teaspoon Baking Powder

1/4 Teaspoon Baking Soda

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup White Sugar

1/4 Teaspoon Salt

2 Tablespoons Plain Yoghurt

1/2 Teaspoon Cinnamon Powder

1/2 Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg

2 Eggs

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 – 40 minutes (till you insert a toothpick and it comes out clean).

Watch the video below: