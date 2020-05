You will absolutely love this Nigerian chicken fried rice by Chef Lola. This yummy recipe is perfect for the weekend.

Check out the recipe:

5 cups cooked rice, 1.5lb chicken, 1 medium-size onion, 2 Cups mixed veggies, 1 habanero pepper, 3 to 4 tbsp cooking oil, 2 tsp thyme, 2 tsp curry powder, 2 bay leaves, 1 tsp grated ginger, 2 Tsp seasoning powder, and salt to taste

Watch the preparation below: