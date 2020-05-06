Chef Lola’s Banana Muffin Will Have You Craving More | Here’s the Recipe

On Chef Lola’s latest vlog, she goes through a step by step process on how to bake a soft and fluffy banana muffin, which she says is likely the easiest banana muffin recipe you will ever make.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1.5 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 large bananas, mashed

3/4 cup white sugar (use 1 cup if you have a sweet tooth)

1 egg

1 tsp Vanilla extract

4 tbsp butter, melted

Learn how to make the recipe: