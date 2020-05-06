Connect with us

Chef Lola's Banana Muffin Will Have You Craving More | Here's the Recipe

Rejoice Abutsa's Animated Tribute to the Chibok Girls "CapTiv Dream" is A MUST WATCH

WATCH Moremi Elekwachi Share Tips on How to Build Your Brand this Period

"I had a Five Day Labour" - WATCH Bola Share her Birth Story on African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience"

Dodos Uvieghara Just Shared How She Takes the Perfect Photos for Social Media

Let Peace Itimi Teach You How to Leverage Storytelling for Your Business | WATCH

WATCH Obi Emelonye's Short Film "Heart 2 Heart" on BN TV

The Kitchen Muse is Showing us how to Prepare Egusi Ijebu Soup | Watch

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is taking us through her Iconic Met Gala Looks from 1990 till Date

This is the Official Trailer for Michelle Obama's Netflix Documentary "Becoming"

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On Chef Lola’s latest vlog, she goes through a step by step process on how to bake a soft and fluffy banana muffin, which she says is likely the easiest banana muffin recipe you will ever make.

Ingredients
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1.5 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 large bananas, mashed
3/4 cup white sugar (use 1 cup if you have a sweet tooth)
1 egg
1 tsp Vanilla extract
4 tbsp butter, melted

Learn how to make the recipe:

 

