BN TV
Chef Lola’s Banana Muffin Will Have You Craving More | Here’s the Recipe
On Chef Lola’s latest vlog, she goes through a step by step process on how to bake a soft and fluffy banana muffin, which she says is likely the easiest banana muffin recipe you will ever make.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1.5 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 large bananas, mashed
3/4 cup white sugar (use 1 cup if you have a sweet tooth)
1 egg
1 tsp Vanilla extract
4 tbsp butter, melted
Learn how to make the recipe: