Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Rejoice Abutsa's Animated Tribute to the Chibok Girls "CapTiv Dream" is A MUST WATCH

BN TV

Chef Lola’s Banana Muffin Will Have You Craving More | Here's the Recipe

BN TV Career

WATCH Moremi Elekwachi Share Tips on How to Build Your Brand this Period

BN TV

"I had a Five Day Labour" - WATCH Bola Share her Birth Story on African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience"

Beauty BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara Just Shared How She Takes the Perfect Photos for Social Media

BN TV Career

Let Peace Itimi Teach You How to Leverage Storytelling for Your Business | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Obi Emelonye's Short Film "Heart 2 Heart" on BN TV

BN TV

The Kitchen Muse is Showing us how to Prepare Egusi Ijebu Soup | Watch

BN TV Style

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is taking us through her Iconic Met Gala Looks from 1990 till Date

BN TV

This is the Official Trailer for Michelle Obama's Netflix Documentary "Becoming"

BN TV

Rejoice Abutsa’s Animated Tribute to the Chibok Girls “CapTiv Dream” is A MUST WATCH

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

CaptiV Dream“, a heartfelt tribute to the Chibok girls who were kidnapped in April 2014, while preparing for their exams.

With a future brutally paused by the Boko Haram group, the girls as well as those they were snatched from, are victims of terrorism. As the years go by, the conversation seems to be slowing down. However, 112 girls are still missing. We must not stay quiet in the face of injustice.

Rejoice Abutsa, a film-trend writer and other creatives are using their creative voice, to advocate and insist on the return of the Chibok girls.

Watch the animation film below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

There Was a Good Reason For Your Break Up, But You’re Going Back to Your Ex

#BellaNaijaWCW Kiki James of ACE Charity is Ensuring Underserved Kids Have Access to the Best Learning Resources

Owen Shedrack: You’re in Your 20s… Don’t Fall Into These Traps!

Sinmilolowa Omole: 12 Lessons From My Parents’ Marriage

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Consent For Beginners

Advertisement
css.php