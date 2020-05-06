Rejoice Abutsa’s Animated Tribute to the Chibok Girls “CapTiv Dream” is A MUST WATCH

“CaptiV Dream“, a heartfelt tribute to the Chibok girls who were kidnapped in April 2014, while preparing for their exams.

With a future brutally paused by the Boko Haram group, the girls as well as those they were snatched from, are victims of terrorism. As the years go by, the conversation seems to be slowing down. However, 112 girls are still missing. We must not stay quiet in the face of injustice.

Rejoice Abutsa, a film-trend writer and other creatives are using their creative voice, to advocate and insist on the return of the Chibok girls.

Watch the animation film below: