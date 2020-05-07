BN TV
Abimbola Craig has a Word for Narcissistic People in her new Vlog | Watch
Abimbola Craig is out with another episode of her vlog and this time she is talking about narcissistic people. Taking a tweet and response from American actress Tia Mowry‘s Twitter page, Abimbola talked about the traits of narcissists and those with a sense of entitlement.
According to her, anyone who expects friends to always check up on them especially during the pandemic, such a person is a narcissist.
Watch her vlog below: