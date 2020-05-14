Get Updated on these Important Coronavirus World Happenings | #COVID19

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Image

184 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, out of the 184 new cases, 51 were recorded in Lagos, 23 in Jigawa, 16 in Bauchi, 16 in Katsina, 14 in Kano, 10 in FCT, 10 in Rivers, 9 in Kwara, 5 in Delta, 5 in Kaduna, 4 in Sokoto, 4 Oyo, 3 in Kebbi, 3 in Nasarawa, 3 in Osun, 2 in Ondo, 1 in Ebonyi, 1 in Edo, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Anambra, 1 in Plateau and 1 in Niger state.

The agency says there are now 4971 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1070 patients have been discharged while 164 deaths have so far been recorded.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Borno suspends lockdown, asks churches, mosques to reopen

The lockdown declared in Borno state has been suspended indefinitely. The state government has also relaxed the ban on religious gatherings but called for strict guidelines on maintaining physical distancing in mosques and churches.

Meanwhile, the ban on Eid prayers is still in force. Umar Kadafur, deputy governor and chairman of the state COVID-19 response committee, made this known in a statement.

According to him, the “stringent measures” taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus “yielded the desired results”, as the state had recorded “significant progress” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Just like HIV, COVID-19 may never go away – WHO official, Mike Ryan

The Executive director of the World Health Organization health emergency program, Mike Ryan has said that just like HIV, the novel Coronavirus might be here forever.

Ryan while speaking in an online briefing on Wednesday, said the virus may just become one of the known viruses that kills people annually around the world. He said:

This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV hasn’t gone away. I’m not comparing the two diseases but I think it is important that we’re realistic. I don’t think anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear. I think there are no promises in this and there are no dates. This disease may settle into a long problem, or it may not be.

HIV/AIDS was first clinically observed in 1981 in the United States and almost 40 years after, no vaccine or cure has been developed for the virus which has so far killed nearly a million people.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Lesotho becomes the last African country to record coronavirus case

The southern African country of Lesotho has recorded its first coronavirus case, becoming the last nation on the continent to confirm an infection.

According to The Guardian,  Lesotho’s health ministry on Wednesday said it conducted 81 coronavirus tests on travelers from neighboring South Africa and Saudi Arabia, of which one was positive, while the results of 301 other tests are awaited.

Lesotho went into lockdown on March 29 to protect itself from a potential spread of the virus from South Africa, which has recorded more than 10,000 cases the highest in the African continent. Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane loosened the restrictions on May 6 allowing all non-essential services and enterprises to temporarily open shop.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Europe promises to reopen for summer tourism in wake of coronavirus

On Wednesday, The European Union unveiled its plan to help European citizens salvage their summer vacations and resurrect Europe’s heavily battered tourism industry.

The EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton unveiled an action plan to get its internal borders reopening, safely fire up its hospitality sector, and revive rail, road, air, and sea connections that have been strangled during the pandemic.

It’s a situation eagerly anticipated by millions of would-be travelers, desperate to enjoy a slice of European sunshine and culture after weeks or months being sequestered at home under lockdown.
“We all need a break, especially after this confinement, we want to enjoy the summer holidays, we would like to see our families and friends even if they live in another region, in another country.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Italy approves the temporary stay and work permits of thousands of immigrants

The government of Italy has finally agreed to introduce changes to employment permits for migrants in the country. The four coalition parties hope the measures will benefit migrants as well as help sectors hit by the coronavirus.

After weeks of negotiations marked by political infighting and resignation threats, the parties in Italy’s coalition government finally reached an agreement on Wednesday to approve provisional changes to permits for farm workers and home carers.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has unveiled a plan to reopen the country’s economy by June 1 as part of new normality after several weeks of lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the reopening of economic, social, and educational activities would be “cautious and gradual”, beginning with regions of the country least affected by the disease. The plan includes a “traffic light” coding system that will inform the public in different states which businesses and activities are safe to resume.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Chile announces total lockdown as cases of coronavirus continues to rise

On Wednesday, Chilean authorities announced a total lockdown of Santiago from Friday, May 15, following a resurgence in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country, Aljazeera reports

Chile’s health minister Jamie Manalich further announced a general quarantine for the greater Santiago area in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Manalich reported that 2660 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded overnight, 60 percent higher than the previous day, Tuesday, May 12.

Quarantine measures remain in place in Cerro Navia, Conchalí, La Granja, San Miguel, Lo Espejo, Macul, Lo Prado, Peñalolén, La Florida, Renca, San Joaquín, La Cisterna, Independencia, Quinta Normal, Estación Central, Pedro Aguirre Cerda, El Bosque, San Bernardo, La Pintana, San Ramón, and Puente Alto.

The measures prohibit residents from leaving their homes with the exception of seeking medical assistance, accessing public services, and paying bills for public services, for which a permit will be required.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Tanzanian President, John Magufuli

Tanzania opposition angry over no coronavirus update in two weeks

Tanzania’s opposition has demanded the truth about the country’s coronavirus infections two weeks after the last update, as the United States’ embassy raised alarm over “overwhelmed hospitals” in the East African nation.

The government stopped giving daily updates after President John Magufuli complained in April that they were causing panic and went on to question the data from the national laboratory.

 

Photo Credit:

@WHO

 @ThierryBreton

@Lopezobrador_

@JmanalichM

@profzulum

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

