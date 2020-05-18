DJ Khaled’s “Father Of Ashad” Album just went Platinum | Here’s how he Celebrated

DJ Khaled is celebrating a major victory after his latest album “Father of Ashad” was certified platinum. The star-studded project moved one million units since its release in May 2019.

Another bragging right for DJ Khaled is that he is the only Hip-Hop artist to have three back to back Platinum Albums in the last 4 years.

Just like what most excited celebrities would do, DJ Khaled celebrated his win by popping eight bottles of premium champagne. Taking to his Instagram, DJ Khaled shared photos and videos of his win with the caption:

FATHER OF ASAHD CERTIFIED PLATINUM 🚨 •Released: May 17, 2019 🏆

•Officially @riaa_awards certified PLATINUM💿

•Only Hip-Hop Artist to have 3 back to back Platinum Albums in the last 4 years 🔑

•Grammy Winning Thank you GOD, my family, #FANLUV and my team! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords

Photo Credit: @djkhaled