Music
DJ Khaled’s “Father Of Ashad” Album just went Platinum | Here’s how he Celebrated
DJ Khaled is celebrating a major victory after his latest album “Father of Ashad” was certified platinum. The star-studded project moved one million units since its release in May 2019.
Another bragging right for DJ Khaled is that he is the only Hip-Hop artist to have three back to back Platinum Albums in the last 4 years.
Just like what most excited celebrities would do, DJ Khaled celebrated his win by popping eight bottles of premium champagne. Taking to his Instagram, DJ Khaled shared photos and videos of his win with the caption:
FATHER OF ASAHD CERTIFIED PLATINUM 🚨 •Released: May 17, 2019 🏆
•Officially @riaa_awards certified PLATINUM💿
•Only Hip-Hop Artist to have 3 back to back Platinum Albums in the last 4 years 🔑
•Grammy Winning
Thank you GOD, my family, #FANLUV and my team! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords
View this post on Instagram
•Released: May 17, 2019 🏆 •Officially @riaa_awards certified PLATINUM💿 •Only Hip-Hop Artist to have 3 back to back Platinum Albums in the last 4 years 🔑 •Grammy Winning Thank you GOD, my family, #FANLUV and my team! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords Up next: New Album in the works 👀 First single BEEN done! 🔑 x 🦉 MORE CHUNE PON THEY HEAD TOP 🤯 @recordingacademy
View this post on Instagram
FATHER OF ASAHD PLATINUM ALERT 🚨 FAN LUV WE DID IT ! •Released: May 17, 2019 🏆 •Officially @riaa_awards certified PLATINUM💿 •Only Hip-Hop Artist to have 3 back to back Platinum Albums in the last 4 years 🔑 •Grammy Winning Thank you GOD, my family, #FANLUV and my team! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords Up next: New Album in the works 👀 First single BEEN done! 🔑 x 🦉 MORE CHUNE PON THEY HEAD TOP 🤯
View this post on Instagram
Long Live Nip! bless up @nipseyhussle @johnlegend 🤲🏽 #TMC 🏁 FATHER OF ASAHD CERTIFIED PLATINUM 🚨 •Released: May 17, 2019 🏆 •Officially @riaa_awards certified PLATINUM💿 •Only Hip-Hop Artist to have 3 back to back Platinum Albums in the last 4 years 🔑 •Grammy Winning Thank you GOD, my family, #FANLUV and my team! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords Up next: New Album in the works 👀 First single BEEN done! 🔑 x 🦉 MORE CHUNE PON THEY HEAD TOP 🤯 @recordingacademy
Photo Credit: @djkhaled