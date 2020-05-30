Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

This Episode of Kunle Afolayan's Film Masterclass is All About Cinematography

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Binge Watch this Classic Mount Zion Movie “Haunting Shadows” | #BNMovieFeature

BN TV

Sisi Ope almost Dated a 'Psycho' & It was the Craziest 48 Hours Ever

BN TV Music

A Simple Guitar Tutorial on How to Play Sauti Sol's "Insecure"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Alhaji Salleh learn any lesson? Find Out on this Episode of "The Chronicles"

BN TV

Cynthia Morgan & Her Return! Akah Nnani Does a Rundown on "Akah Bants"

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello & George - Amona Mi

BN TV

4 Different Peppersoup Recipes from Sisi Yemmie? Yes, Please

BN TV Movies & TV

Leo Connects with An Old Friend on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series

BN TV

Dimma Umeh discusses Nigerian Parenting & the Toxicity on this New Vlog

BN TV

This Episode of Kunle Afolayan’s Film Masterclass is All About Cinematography

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood director and producer, Kunle Afolayan recently started a virtual masterclass to enlighten aspiring filmmakers about filmmaking.

This new episode is all about cinematography in film-making from the perspective of “The Figurine (Araromire)”.

The masterclass aims at covering several aspects of filmmaking like directing, cinematography, lighting, script development, production tips, the business of film among others, using his filmography as case studies.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What We’re Not Gonna Do Is White Wash Corrupt Politicians… Okay?

BN Presents In Loving Memory… For the Light That Continues to Shine in Our Hearts

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: The Ultimate Guide to Guest Posting For Beginners

#BellaNaijaWCW Tolu Adeleke is Helping Improve Maternal & Child Health in Nigeria with Tolu The Midwife

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Kids a Head Start on Charitable Giving… Use These Tips!
Advertisement
css.php