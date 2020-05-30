This Episode of Kunle Afolayan’s Film Masterclass is All About Cinematography

Nollywood director and producer, Kunle Afolayan recently started a virtual masterclass to enlighten aspiring filmmakers about filmmaking.

This new episode is all about cinematography in film-making from the perspective of “The Figurine (Araromire)”.

The masterclass aims at covering several aspects of filmmaking like directing, cinematography, lighting, script development, production tips, the business of film among others, using his filmography as case studies.

Watch the video below: