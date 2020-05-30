Cynthia Morgan & Her Return! Akah Nnani Does a Rundown on “Akah Bants”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Akah Bants”, Akah Nnani discusses the recent trending story of Cynthia Morgan and dives into so much more.

Akah says:

Did you jam up to Cynthia Morgan’s music a few years ago? Say 2013 to 2015 you couldn’t stay still when ‘German Juice’ came up? Well, you’re not alone. She went off the radar and we pretty much forgot about her, except for the momentary “Where is Cynthia Morgan?” that would pop up in our minds.

Thing is, a couple of days ago, she came back into our radar on an Instagram Live session with ‘Up Front With Sandra’ and had sorta a tell-all. She spilled the tea on how she suffered from an illness that almost took her life, how her stage name ‘Cynthia Morgan’ and social media platforms were taken from her, leading her to start with another name ‘Madrina’.

Let’s say it was all emotional until her ex-manager and former record label boss, Jude Okoye came out and accused her of telling lies while Davido and Sterling bank came offering her work.

Watch the video below:

