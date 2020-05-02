Don’t Miss the New Episode of Film Masterclass with Kunle Afolayan | WATCH

Award-winning actor, director and producer, Kunle Afolayan is taking aspiring filmmakers through a virtual masterclass into the exceptional world of filmmaking.

The masterclass cuts across several aspects of filmmaking such as directing, cinematography, lighting, script development, production tips, the business of film among others, using his filmography as case studies.

Today’s class is on the developmental stage in filmmaking from the perspective of ”The Figurine (Araromire)”. Watch the video below: