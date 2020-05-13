Connect with us

Nigerian American Mother-Daughter Nurses Uchenna & Ona Onyia are Jimmy Kimmel's #HealthCareHeroes of the Week

Watch Sisi Yemmie Prepare Ogbono Soup & Semo in this New Vlog

It’s Here! WATCH Another Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series

WATCH Episode 8 of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience”

Is it Okay to Aspire to Marriage in Your 20s? WATCH a New Episode of Toke Makinwa's "Toke Moments"

For Tolani It's a Good Time for Creativity... WATCH her Interview with CNN Africa

WATCH this New Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” on BN TV

This Delicious Ayamase Jollof Rice Recipe from The Kitchen Muse is Worth Trying | WATCH

Your Nails Deserve this Quick & Easy At Home Manicure | WATCH Dimma Umeh's Vlog

Binge WATCH Five Episodes of "The Womance" Exploring Friendship

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Uchenna Onyia moved to the US after a bad marriage and started out working as a waitress while studying to become a nurse. She got her LPN license, her RN license, and then got her Nurse Practitioner license. Her daughter, Ona, followed in her footsteps, and now they’re both nurses practicing in Arkansas.

Well, until the coronavirus crisis in the US.

The mother-daughter duo decided to travel to New York, the epicentre of the crisis in the US, to help save lives.

To appreciate their bravery, Jimmy Kimmel enlisted Courteney Cox to surprise them and the other nurses in their hotel with NY style pizza from F&F pizzeria in Brooklyn.

They also got the folks at Mary Kay to gift them $10,000 each, along with hand sanitisers and skincare gift boxes for all the other nurses in their units.

Watch Uchenna and Ona talk about moving to the US from Nigeria, and deciding to fight the coronavirus from the frontlines:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

