Tems’ joint effort with Rihanna, “Lift Me Up” makes Oscars 2023 Shortlist for Best Original Song

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday the shortlists for the upcoming Oscar ceremony in ten categories. Among those included were documentary feature films, documentary short films, international feature films, makeup and hairstyling, an original score, an original song, animated short films, live action short films, sound and visual effects.

In terms of music, Tems‘ joint effort with Rihanna was shortlisted for the Oscar in the category of “Best Original Song” for “Lift Me Up,” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack. The song was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for the same category.

Voting for nominations begins on Thursday, January 12 and ends on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.