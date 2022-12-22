Modaculture Magazine spotlights four creatives in the Nigerian beauty industry in its October–December 2022 issue

For Modaculture’s October–December 2022 issue, the magazine discusses Nigeria’s blossoming beauty scene with four accomplished industry players: editorial and celebrity makeup artist Uchenna ‘Sutchay’ Enyokwa; celebrity hairstylist and wig maker Abbey Matthew; photographer Lex Ash; and virtual aesthetician and skincare product reviewer Gloria Chiko Okpara.

The magazine writes of the stars:

Uchenna ‘Sutchay’ Enyokwa—From his childhood in Enugu to redefining editorial makeup, Uchenna sits with Modaculture to discuss progress in the makeup scene, the need for collaboration, and a bit of advice for reluctant investors. “Nigerian talent will only get brighter,” Enyokwa. Abbey Matthew—Celebrity hairstylist, wig maker, and engineer Abbey Matthew stays ahead of the curve. He talks about how versatility might be the quality every player in the beauty industry needs. “Learn to politely walk away when something is out of your price range,” Matthew. Gloria Chiko Okpara—Growing a community of skincare lovers who enjoy science-backed skincare content in a predominantly colourist nation is tough. Chiko demands more respect for creators and better skincare education in the beauty industry. “As I got older, I realised most of the things people knew about skincare were wrong. I decided to talk about them and help people make better choices,” Okpara.

Gertrude, the Content Lead for Modaculture October-December 2022, discusses the essence of the Beauty Issue in this issue’s Editor’s Note:

“We wanted to recognise and tell the story of the beauty industry—an underrepresented subgroup of the creative space—makeup artists, beauty photographers, hair stylists and skincare influencers. We’ve also got a couple of interesting features for entertainment. On relationships and sex, you’ll read about Open Marriages, Anal Douching—a Lekki Closet Story, etc. On grooming, we’ve got some skincare tips to get you started on your skincare journey. We’ve also got an eyegasmic fashion section with all the style inspo for the IT girls and boys who got it!”

