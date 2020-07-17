This Gorgeous Photo Shoot Lensed By Lex Ash Reimagines Ebonee Davis in Nigerian Designer Brands 

Nigerian Photographer Lex Ash released a series of photos titled ‘Born and Bred’ featuring model Ebonee Davis and highlighting her work with Daughterorg.com and we can’t get enough! The series features Nigerian designers like Clan, Fruché, Pepper Row and Mazelle Studio.

The photographer shared on his Instagram page:

Born and Bred A few more from my favorite look from the set. Working with the amazing @eboneedavis on her short visit to Lagos, Nigeria was incredible. Learning about what she’s been doing with Daughterorg.com is refreshing and I’m glad she found the time to create with me on this. For this, I was particular about exploring looks that were made strictly by Nigerian designers. So honored that we were able to pull it off.

@AbisolaAlaka came through on the styling.

@Ameriecode is always fantastic with the makeup.

Check out all the images below:

Credits

Muse: @eboneedavis

Designers: @olabisiodunne @fruche.official @pepperrow @mazelle.studio @turfahofficial @clanrtw @thewumanbrand @saltnsunscreen

Jewelry: @dajanajewelry

Styling: @AbisolaAlaka

Makeup: @Ameriecode

Creative Direction and Photography by @thelexash

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!