Taryor Gabriels’ ‘A Tailor’s Tale’ Lookbook Is Here — and So Are All of Your New Outfit Ideas

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Menswear brand Taryor Gabriels has released “A Tailors Tale” for Spring/Summer ‘21.

 

According to a statement from the brand:

A well crafted  eulogy to “Stopping&Staring” at the brands impeccable art of Suiting designed with the mind of the man with Sartorial taste. 

The range features a seasonless silhouette that is modern in presentation and well executed with its traditional art of bespoke tailoring in minimalist tones and rich fabrication .

We present to you “A Tailors Tale”.

Check out all images from the lookbook:

Credits

Designer @taryorgabriels

Photographer @emmanueloyeleke

Styling and Creative Direction @thestyleinfidel for @thestyleinfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios

Cinematographer @hitlabstudio

Muses @Sundaybalogun01

@josephjaiyeoba

BellaNaija Style

1 Comment

  1. Kay

    July 17, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    Wow, those are some beautiful and impeccably-tailored suits. I hope you sell loads and start the next Savile Row.

    Reply

