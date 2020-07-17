Style
Taryor Gabriels’ ‘A Tailor’s Tale’ Lookbook Is Here — and So Are All of Your New Outfit Ideas
Menswear brand Taryor Gabriels has released “A Tailors Tale” for Spring/Summer ‘21.
According to a statement from the brand:
A well crafted eulogy to “Stopping&Staring” at the brands impeccable art of Suiting designed with the mind of the man with Sartorial taste.
The range features a seasonless silhouette that is modern in presentation and well executed with its traditional art of bespoke tailoring in minimalist tones and rich fabrication .
We present to you “A Tailors Tale”.
Check out all images from the lookbook:
Credits
Designer @taryorgabriels
Photographer @emmanueloyeleke
Styling and Creative Direction @thestyleinfidel for @thestyleinfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios
Cinematographer @hitlabstudio
Muses @Sundaybalogun01
Kay
July 17, 2020 at 1:45 pm
Wow, those are some beautiful and impeccably-tailored suits. I hope you sell loads and start the next Savile Row.