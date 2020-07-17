Taryor Gabriels’ ‘A Tailor’s Tale’ Lookbook Is Here — and So Are All of Your New Outfit Ideas

Menswear brand Taryor Gabriels has released “A Tailors Tale” for Spring/Summer ‘21.

According to a statement from the brand:

A well crafted eulogy to “Stopping&Staring” at the brands impeccable art of Suiting designed with the mind of the man with Sartorial taste.

The range features a seasonless silhouette that is modern in presentation and well executed with its traditional art of bespoke tailoring in minimalist tones and rich fabrication .

We present to you “A Tailors Tale”.