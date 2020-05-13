It’s Here! WATCH Another Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series

It’s time for another episode of MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together”.

The mini-series is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

On this episode, Leo and Harmonize plan a virtual concert for lockdown and start promoting it to their friends, but is Leo using it as a means to distract himself from bigger worries?

Watch the new episode below: