Let Peace Itimi Teach You How to Leverage Storytelling for Your Business | WATCH

BN TV

Stories (not ideas, not features, not benefits) are what spread from person to person. Stories are a universal language that everyone can understand; they stimulate imagination and passion and create a sense of community.

Story-selling is the act of selling your product or service by telling a story. It puts a human angle to the traditionally dry and dull concept of marketing and connects people to people rather than a faceless corporation to its followers.

In this new vlog, Peace Itimi will share the importance of storytelling and tips on how to leverage it for your business.

Watch the vlog below:

 

