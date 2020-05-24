This Yummy Coconut Chicken Sauce Recipe by Sisi Jemimah is the Real Deal | WATCH

Sisi Jemimah is back with a new food vlog, and on this episode, she is showing us how she makes this yummy Coconut Chicken Sauce.

She says, “I used soft chicken hence the use of chicken broth as I find soft chicken a tad bland. If you’re using hard chicken, you can use just water instead. Of course, if you use hard chicken, the cooking times and liquid contents will be considerably more, so, you’ll need to adjust as suitable. The Cornflour slurry is simply a mixture of cornflour and water. For this recipe, I used 2 tablespoons of cornflour to 1/4 cup of water”.

Ingredients

10-12 chicken parts

Vegetable/ coconut oil

3 Coloured bell peppers(chopped)

1 small onion (chopped)

2 Scotch bonnet peppers (chopped)

1 cup water or chicken broth/stock

300g Coconut milk

Minced ginger

Minced Garlic

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Stock Cubes

Allspice

Curry Powder

Thyme

Salt

Watch the vlog below: