BN TV
This Yummy Coconut Chicken Sauce Recipe by Sisi Jemimah is the Real Deal | WATCH
Sisi Jemimah is back with a new food vlog, and on this episode, she is showing us how she makes this yummy Coconut Chicken Sauce.
She says, “I used soft chicken hence the use of chicken broth as I find soft chicken a tad bland. If you’re using hard chicken, you can use just water instead. Of course, if you use hard chicken, the cooking times and liquid contents will be considerably more, so, you’ll need to adjust as suitable. The Cornflour slurry is simply a mixture of cornflour and water. For this recipe, I used 2 tablespoons of cornflour to 1/4 cup of water”.
Ingredients
10-12 chicken parts
Vegetable/ coconut oil
3 Coloured bell peppers(chopped)
1 small onion (chopped)
2 Scotch bonnet peppers (chopped)
1 cup water or chicken broth/stock
300g Coconut milk
Minced ginger
Minced Garlic
Garlic Powder
Onion Powder
Stock Cubes
Allspice
Curry Powder
Thyme
Salt
Watch the vlog below: