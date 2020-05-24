Watch Episode 4 of Toka McBaror’s Web Series “The Chronicles” on BN TV

A new episode of Toka McBaror‘s web series, “The Chronicles”, is out. The series details the story of a lab scientist during the coronavirus period who is caught in the midst of compassion and duty.

On this episode, a young teenage girl AMINA is set to fight her way out of a forced marriage plot by her greedy mother, unknown to her, there is a greater fight ahead for life as her health is confronted by a sudden turn of events. THE CHRONICLES CONTINUES…

The series stars Joe Jnr Otse, Bonny Davies, Gadaffi Mu’Azu, Papasam Obadan, Deborah Yusuf and others.

Watch the video below: