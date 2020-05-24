Maraji’s New Skit Shows Different People’s Reactions After Telling Them Your Problems

Connect with us

Maraji is here again with another hilarious and relatable skit.

This new skit is an analysis of the different reactions people give whenever you tell them your problems. There are four categories of people according to Maraji; the nonchalant ones that never take things seriously, the overly spiritual ones, the people that further fuel your fears with scary stories, and those whose problems are always worse than yours.

Watch the skit below:

