Stephanie Linus Wants Everyone to Take Personal Hygiene Seriously & Make it a Habit

2 hours ago

Award-winning actress, Stephanie Linus is inspiring a long-term and purposeful lifestyle change among Nigerians to stimulate personal and community hygiene as a tool for preventing person-to-person transmittable diseases.

She launched a campaign titled “Hygiene First – My New Habit”, an attempt to drive the conscious awakening of good hygiene habits among people and communities in Nigeria and get Nigerians to take responsibility for their personal and community hygiene.

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic, it is no doubt that maintaining good health and sustaining the beauty of our city all starts with us. We all can commit to good health and cleaner cities by practising the simple steps of deliberately identifying new habits we need to form.

Practising good hygiene develops a person’s self-worth and self-confidence. It benefits our own health and impacts the lives of others around us. From regular hand washing to proper waste disposal, deep cleaning of homes and public spaces such as streets, markets, schools and hospitals, this campaign is geared towards encouraging simple tips and ideas that families can integrate into their daily lives. These changes, when positive and deliberate, help in shaping our lives far more than we probably realize.

She says:

I’m a firm believer that the resolve to have a healthier and cleaner environment is a collective responsibility we all share. Our actions, good or bad, affect us all and there is no better time than now to make that conscious decision to do things right. Let’s do this together! Teamwork makes the dream work!

Watch the video below:

