BN TV
This Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe by Sisi Jemimah is Perfect for the Kids
Sisi Jemimah is out with a new vlog and on this episode, she shows us how to make chocolate chip cookies. They’re super yummy, extremely easy to whip up and perfect for the children’s day celebration.
Ingredients:
200 grams Plain Flour (1 2/3 cups)
250g Chocolate Chip Cookies (1 1/2 cups)
70g Desiccated Coconut (Optional)
90g Light Brown Sugar (1/2 cup)
90g Granulated Sugar (1/2 cup)
1 Egg
120g Room Temperature Butter (1/2 cup)
1 tsp Vanilla Extract
1/2 tsp Baking Soda
1/2 tsp Salt
Watch the vlog below: