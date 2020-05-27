This Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe by Sisi Jemimah is Perfect for the Kids

Sisi Jemimah is out with a new vlog and on this episode, she shows us how to make chocolate chip cookies. They’re super yummy, extremely easy to whip up and perfect for the children’s day celebration.

Ingredients:

200 grams Plain Flour (1 2/3 cups)

250g Chocolate Chip Cookies (1 1/2 cups)

70g Desiccated Coconut (Optional)

90g Light Brown Sugar (1/2 cup)

90g Granulated Sugar (1/2 cup)

1 Egg

120g Room Temperature Butter (1/2 cup)

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1/2 tsp Baking Soda

1/2 tsp Salt

Watch the vlog below: