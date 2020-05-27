Connect with us

BN TV

This Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe by Sisi Jemimah is Perfect for the Kids

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is Addressing the Behaviour of "Ghosting" on this Episode of her Vlog

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Walks Us through a Day in Her Life on this New Vlog

BN TV

Vandora’s New Vlog is All About Happiness

BN TV

WATCH Episode 10 of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience”

BN TV Movies & TV Weddings

Mike & Perri Edwards Give us a Lowdown on their Wedding Anniversary Celebration

BN TV

Tayo Aina is Letting Us In on All We Need to Know about His Career & Lifestyle | WATCH

Beauty BN TV

Calling All Faux Loc Lovers - Get Some Inspo from Ronke Raji’s New Tutorial

Beauty BN TV

Get Dodos' Secret on How to Achieve a Full Fluffy Brow | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

WATCH this New Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” on BN TV

BN TV

This Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe by Sisi Jemimah is Perfect for the Kids

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Sisi Jemimah is out with a new vlog and on this episode, she shows us how to make chocolate chip cookies. They’re super yummy, extremely easy to whip up and perfect for the children’s day celebration.

Ingredients:

200 grams Plain Flour (1 2/3 cups)
250g Chocolate Chip Cookies (1 1/2 cups)
70g Desiccated Coconut (Optional)
90g Light Brown Sugar (1/2 cup)
90g Granulated Sugar (1/2 cup)
1 Egg
120g Room Temperature Butter (1/2 cup)
1 tsp Vanilla Extract
1/2 tsp Baking Soda
1/2 tsp Salt

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Presents In Loving Memory… For the Light That Continues to Shine in Our Hearts

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: The Ultimate Guide to Guest Posting For Beginners

#BellaNaijaWCW Tolu Adeleke is Helping Improve Maternal & Child Health in Nigeria with Tolu The Midwife

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Kids a Head Start on Charitable Giving… Use These Tips!

Theo Ubabunike: Regular Degular Girls in Lagos? Let’s Talk About Our Shopping Budgets
Advertisement
css.php