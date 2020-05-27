Toke Makinwa is Addressing the Behaviour of “Ghosting” on this Episode of her Vlog

An exciting new episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa is out. This time she is talking about relationships and specifically about the popular concept called “Ghosting“.

Welcome to another episode of Toke Moments, this week is all about relationships, I hear these days “Ghosting” is a thing? Boy meets girl, they start speaking, all seems to be going in the right direction and BOOM, he disappears, not literally but he stops communicating and leaves girl wondering what happened. Sounds Familiar?

Watch the video below: