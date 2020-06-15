Akah Nnani weighs in on Hushpuppi, Diezani & Donald Trump on “Akah Bants”

TV Presenter and actor Akah Nnani is out with a new episode of ‘Akah Bants‘ and this time he speaks about how the negative news from the past few weeks affected him, that he had to focus on preserving his mental health, sanity and how had to overcome anxiety.

He speaks on George Floyd‘s death, the black lives matter movements, Donald Trump‘s response to racial issues, how the black race can overcome segregation and then Hushpuppi‘s alleged arrest, and also how Diezani Alison Madueke is free from penalties in Nigeria.

Watch the vlog below: