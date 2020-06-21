Connect with us

BN TV Music

Alicia Keys & John Legend go Head-to-Head with a Music Battle

BN TV

Akah & Bisola have so Much to Talk about on this Episode of "Akah Bants"

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

BN TV

You Should Try Out Sisi Yemmie's Updated Ayamase (Ofada Stew) Recipe this Week

BN TV Movies & TV

"My self-confidence came from being disregarded by people" Tacha on Life In & Out of BBNaija on #WithChude

BN TV

Here’s Where You Can Watch the Live Stream of Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Funeral Service

BN TV

Korede Bello is answering All Your Questions

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch "Rosemary's Fight"

BN TV

Watch the Night of Tribute Held for Ibidunni Ighodalo

BN TV

Oxlade & Bad Boy Timz share Laughter & some Shots on Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Alicia Keys & John Legend go Head-to-Head with a Music Battle

BN TV

Published

16 hours ago

 on

Alicia Keys and John Legend gave us epic key playing and note hitting in their head-to-head Verzuz battle, as each R&B icon performed their legendary discography on their pink and black pianos on respective sides of the room.

The virtual viewers included Michelle Obama, Fat Joe, Swizz Beatz, Ella Mai, Quest Love, Lala Anthony, Johnta Austin, Dwyane Wade, and DJ D-Nice, the official host of the Juneteenth Verzuz after party.

After the release of Legend’s new album, “Bigger Love“, and Keys’ “More Myself: A Journey” book release, the two gracefully demonstrated that their talents continue to be endless in the IG Live showdown.

Watch and enjoy:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

1 Comment

  1. precious

    June 21, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    two great talents in music industry

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Celebrating Father’s Day 2020! These Dads Share Their Inspiring Reflections on Fatherhood During a Pandemic

Hey BellaNaijarians, We’re Taking A Week Off

Jeremiah Ajayi: 30 Lessons I’ve Learned From Working for 30 Companies

Agbonmire Ifeh: The Sixth Child May Just Save the Family

Yewande Adeleke: Racial Discrimination, Inequality & Human Rights

Advertisement
css.php