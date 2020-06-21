Alicia Keys & John Legend go Head-to-Head with a Music Battle

Alicia Keys and John Legend gave us epic key playing and note hitting in their head-to-head Verzuz battle, as each R&B icon performed their legendary discography on their pink and black pianos on respective sides of the room.

The virtual viewers included Michelle Obama, Fat Joe, Swizz Beatz, Ella Mai, Quest Love, Lala Anthony, Johnta Austin, Dwyane Wade, and DJ D-Nice, the official host of the Juneteenth Verzuz after party.

After the release of Legend’s new album, “Bigger Love“, and Keys’ “More Myself: A Journey” book release, the two gracefully demonstrated that their talents continue to be endless in the IG Live showdown.

Watch and enjoy: