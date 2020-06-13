Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Lota Chukwu‘s “I Am (Now/Not) My Mother”

Sexual assault, rape, gender-based violence, and domestic violence, are now becoming pervasive in our world today. These past few weeks, we’ve had victims who passed on as a result of this wicked act, while survivors are staying strong, telling their story and revealing the perpetrators.

One of the most powerful tool when it comes to fighting social causes is through film. We know a lot still needs to be done, that is why for our #BNMovieFeature this Month, we specifically want to address violence against women, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers.

The movie for today is the Lota Chukwu–produced and directed short film titled “I Am (Now/Not) My Mother”.

This short film sees Lota Chukwu and Wole Ojo tell a hard story about domestic and emotional violence. It follows the life of a woman with scars from the past struggles, living with a husband who reminds her of her father in the worst possible ways.

It also stars child actor, Diana Egwuatu.

