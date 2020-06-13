Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Lota Chukwu‘s “I Am (Now/Not) My Mother”

BN TV

Don't Miss the Hilarious Drama on this Episode of AY Makun’s “Call To Bar”

BN TV

Easy tips for Making Your Deodorant at Home on "DIY with King Tonto"

BN TV

5 Elements of Value that Affect Pricing Perception on Peace Itimi's New Vlog

BN TV

Vandora addresses All Your Assumptions in Her Latest Vlog

BN TV

Get to Know Priscilla Ojo a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan's Tips for Sound Design and Music in Filmmaking

Beauty BN TV Style

How to Effortlessly Slay with the Right Pose in Every Photo, Thanks to Dodos Uvieghara

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's an All-New Look at Obi Emelonye’s Biopic of IBB – “Badamasi (Portrait of a General)”

BN TV Movies & TV

This Video is Proof that the #BBNaija Reunion Show has been Super Dramatic

BN TV

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Lota Chukwu‘s “I Am (Now/Not) My Mother”

BN TV

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Sexual assault, rape, gender-based violence, and domestic violence, are now becoming pervasive in our world today. These past few weeks, we’ve had victims who passed on as a result of this wicked act, while survivors are staying strong, telling their story and revealing the perpetrators.

One of the most powerful tool when it comes to fighting social causes is through film. We know a lot still needs to be done, that is why for our #BNMovieFeature this Month, we specifically want to address violence against women, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, short films, serials and so much more.

***

The movie for today is the Lota Chukwu–produced and directed short film titled “I Am (Now/Not) My Mother”.

This short film sees Lota Chukwu and Wole Ojo tell a hard story about domestic and emotional violence. It follows the life of a woman with scars from the past struggles, living with a husband who reminds her of her father in the worst possible ways.

It also stars child actor, Diana Egwuatu.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Those Days You Have Nothing To Give The World

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Need a Social Media Detox! Yes, You!

Yetunde Onafuye: Give Yourself a Pat on the Back… You DESERVE it!

Nneamaka Onochie: Here’s a Gentle Reminder… Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

For Many Impoverished Nigerians The Lockdown Guidelines Are Death Sentences

Advertisement
css.php