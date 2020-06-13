Movies & TV
Mo Abudu is Ready to take on a New Challenge with “Death and the King’s Horseman”
Award-winning producer, Mo Abudu, has expressed her thanks to everyone who congratulated her on the Netflix deal that was announced yesterday.
Mo Abudu shared a post on Twitter, where she talked about Professor Wole Soyinka being her first guest on her talk show, “Moments with Mo”, in 2006 before revealing that she had spent a long time trying to acquire the rights to Soyinka’s literary work, “Death and The King’s Horseman”.
Five years later, Mo Abudu, is grateful for the opportunity to be able to bring this play to life with Netflix, and she thanks Wole Soyinka for trusting her with it.
Good morning beautiful people.❤❤❤
Thank you so much for all your beautiful messages, reposts, phone calls, whatsApp messages, text messages and emails received yesterday, congratulating us on our multiple deal with Netflix. pic.twitter.com/oOXQOys6Pd
Many years later after my journey into TV and Film, it occured to me that i wanted to produce IP related projects, so again I reached out to Prof and made my request to acquire the rights to Death and the King's Horseman ( what a daunting task that was 🙂🙂).
Now 5 years later I have the opportunity to produce this incredible piece of work in partnership with Netflix. I could not be more pleased. God is truly awesome🙏🏽🙏🏽
Below is a quote from Prof, which forms part of the press statement issued yesterday: “In a creative industry which, even in pioneering countries, is so male-dominated, it is always a delight to see robust challenges offered by the female gender, and of attestable quality.
Prof has such a way with words. I love the way he writes😊🙏🏾
#AfricaRiseAndShine #NigeriaToTheWorld #EbonyLifeChangingTheNarrative #NetflixEbonyLifePartnership #MyAwesomeGod #ExcitingTimesAhead.
