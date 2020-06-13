Award-winning producer, Mo Abudu, has expressed her thanks to everyone who congratulated her on the Netflix deal that was announced yesterday.

Mo Abudu shared a post on Twitter, where she talked about Professor Wole Soyinka being her first guest on her talk show, “Moments with Mo”, in 2006 before revealing that she had spent a long time trying to acquire the rights to Soyinka’s literary work, “Death and The King’s Horseman”.

Five years later, Mo Abudu, is grateful for the opportunity to be able to bring this play to life with Netflix, and she thanks Wole Soyinka for trusting her with it.

See her tweets here,

Good morning beautiful people.❤❤❤⁣

⁣

Thank you so much for all your beautiful messages, reposts, phone calls, whatsApp messages, text messages and emails received yesterday, congratulating us on our multiple deal with Netflix. pic.twitter.com/oOXQOys6Pd — Mo Abudu (@MoAbudu) June 13, 2020

Many years later after my journey into TV and Film, it occured to me that i wanted to produce IP related projects, so again I reached out to Prof and made my request to acquire the rights to Death and the King's Horseman ( what a daunting task that was 🙂🙂). — Mo Abudu (@MoAbudu) June 13, 2020

Now 5 years later I have the opportunity to produce this incredible piece of work in partnership with Netflix. I could not be more pleased. God is truly awesome🙏🏽🙏🏽⁣

⁣ — Mo Abudu (@MoAbudu) June 13, 2020