Mo Abudu is Ready to take on a New Challenge with “Death and the King’s Horseman”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Award-winning producer, Mo Abudu, has expressed her thanks to everyone who congratulated her on the Netflix deal that was announced yesterday.

Mo Abudu shared a post on Twitter, where she talked about Professor Wole Soyinka being her first guest on her talk show, “Moments with Mo”, in 2006 before revealing that she had spent a long time trying to acquire the rights to Soyinka’s literary work, “Death and The King’s Horseman”.

Five years later, Mo Abudu, is grateful for the opportunity to be able to bring this play to life with Netflix, and she thanks Wole Soyinka for trusting her with it.

See her tweets here,

