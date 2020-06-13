Denrele Edun is Stepping on All Necks with this Birthday Shoot

Denrele Edun is a year older today, and to celebrate his 39th birthday, he is channelling his model extraordinaire in these amazing birthday shoot.

He wrote:

HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY TO ME;

Yes, me!

ADENRELE OLUFEMI ADEYEMI RAJEEV RAJA AKANBI SAMUEL EDUN!

I’m proud of you.

I’m proud of how far you’ve come, of who you are, and of whom you’re becoming.

I’m proud of the success that has brought you where you are and the failures that have taught you so many lessons.

Today, we celebrate your dreams, your passion for life…

Today we celebrate YOU.

This year has been a crazy one;

You’ve learned what love really means, the lengths to which friendship can be tested (and lost), and you’ve managed to get some “alone” time in the process.

But you were ready…

Ready to create!

Ready to collaborate!

Ready to learn!

And even though sometimes life feels like nothing is working to your advantage, I want you to know that you are here now, and you’re exactly where you need to be.

●

Work every day to develop an open mind. Those with narrowed thinking will only ever experience within the tunnel they’ve enclosed themselves. But those open to change will experience life.

THE MEANING OF LIFE IS THE MEANING YOU CREATE YOURSELF.

So spend your time with people who mean a lot to you and do the things that mean the most.

Enjoy the process.

Don’t overload yourself.

Be patient.

You are still young (Yes, even at 39), you are still learning.

Remember that this current version of yourself loves you… and nothing is going to change that.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DENRELE EDUN.