Connect with us

Scoop

Denrele Edun is Stepping on All Necks with this Birthday Shoot

Scoop

Everyone is Sending Peace, Love & Comfort Khafi's Way after her Sad Loss 💔

Music Scoop

Get to Know Ladipoe - His Style, Darkest Moment & Artists he'd love to Collaborate With!

Scoop

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has This to Say to Rape Apologists

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu is Creating Magic for Netflix with Lola Shoneyin & Wole Soyinka’s Literary Works

Scoop Sweet Spot

Vanessa Bryant Gets a New Tattoo in Honour of Kobe & Gianna ❤️

Scoop

Oxlade shares his experience with the Nigerian Police

BN TV Scoop

Denola Grey gets candid about Surviving Depression & Bullying on "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor"

Scoop

Tunde Obe's Experience is one more reason to rid the World of Racism

Movies & TV Scoop

What You Need to Know about Netflix's Black Lives Matter Stand-alone Collection

Scoop

Denrele Edun is Stepping on All Necks with this Birthday Shoot

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Denrele Edun is a year older today, and to celebrate his 39th birthday, he is channelling his model extraordinaire in these amazing birthday shoot.

He wrote:

HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY TO ME;
Yes, me!
ADENRELE OLUFEMI ADEYEMI RAJEEV RAJA AKANBI SAMUEL EDUN!

I’m proud of you.
I’m proud of how far you’ve come, of who you are, and of whom you’re becoming.
I’m proud of the success that has brought you where you are and the failures that have taught you so many lessons.
Today, we celebrate your dreams, your passion for life…
Today we celebrate YOU.

This year has been a crazy one;
You’ve learned what love really means, the lengths to which friendship can be tested (and lost), and you’ve managed to get some “alone” time in the process.

But you were ready…

Ready to create!

Ready to collaborate!

Ready to learn!

And even though sometimes life feels like nothing is working to your advantage, I want you to know that you are here now, and you’re exactly where you need to be.

Work every day to develop an open mind. Those with narrowed thinking will only ever experience within the tunnel they’ve enclosed themselves. But those open to change will experience life.

THE MEANING OF LIFE IS THE MEANING YOU CREATE YOURSELF.

So spend your time with people who mean a lot to you and do the things that mean the most.

Enjoy the process.

Don’t overload yourself.

Be patient.

You are still young (Yes, even at 39), you are still learning.
Remember that this current version of yourself loves you… and nothing is going to change that.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DENRELE EDUN.

Check on it!

Photo Credit:

Wardrobe and Styling: @tiannahsplacempire
Photography: @segun_wealth
Shoes: @shoezonegh

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Those Days You Have Nothing To Give The World

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Need a Social Media Detox! Yes, You!

Yetunde Onafuye: Give Yourself a Pat on the Back… You DESERVE it!

Nneamaka Onochie: Here’s a Gentle Reminder… Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

For Many Impoverished Nigerians The Lockdown Guidelines Are Death Sentences

Advertisement
css.php