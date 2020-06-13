Connect with us

Everyone is Sending Peace, Love & Comfort Khafi's Way after her Sad Loss 💔

Denrele Edun is Stepping on All Necks with this Birthday Shoot

Get to Know Ladipoe - His Style, Darkest Moment & Artists he'd love to Collaborate With!

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has This to Say to Rape Apologists

Mo Abudu is Creating Magic for Netflix with Lola Shoneyin & Wole Soyinka’s Literary Works

Vanessa Bryant Gets a New Tattoo in Honour of Kobe & Gianna ❤️

Oxlade shares his experience with the Nigerian Police

Denola Grey gets candid about Surviving Depression & Bullying on "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor"

Tunde Obe's Experience is one more reason to rid the World of Racism

What You Need to Know about Netflix's Black Lives Matter Stand-alone Collection

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Condolences have been pouring in on social media following the reported death of Alexander Kareem, the younger brother of Big Brother Naija alumni, Khafi Kareem.

She posted a black photo with the caption 00:40 and a heartbreak emoji. She also spoke a bit about the news on her daily #KhafiPrays on YouTube. She said she isn’t ready to talk about it, but wants everyone to please remember her family in prayers.

According to BBC, her 20-year-old brother was shot dead close to their family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London. Alexander died after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen on Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush at 00.40 AM on Monday. According to detectives, a white Range Rover Evoque linked to the murder was later found burnt out three miles away. The police said they were yet to make any arrests.

A friend told The Sun:

His family is distraught. Alex wouldn’t talk down to anyone – he was friends with everybody. They are all good people. His sister Khafi spreads positivity through her YouTube account. She wakes up and prays for people at 7.30 every morning. Alex’s brother is trying to get back from Australia to grieve with the rest of his family, his mum is completely devastated.

She celebrated her brother’s birthday in March, writing on Instagram:

Happy Birthday to my youngest brother Alex!!! The baby who’s not a baby anymore!!! I thank God for your life and do not take you for granted!! I love you very much and I’m so proud of everything you are doing for yourself! You are a go getter and I pray God blesses every step forward you are making. Love you 😊❤️

Ps – He’s going to kill me once he sees I’ve posted him lol so please hurry and send him your wishes before I have to take this down 🤣🤣🤣

“I love you very much and I’m so proud of everything you are doing for yourself. You are a go-getter and I pray God blesses every step forward you are making.”

Our condolences to her in this difficult time ❤️.

