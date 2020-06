The highly anticipated brand new season of Ndani TV‘s “Phases” is here!

“Phases” explore the complexities of friendships and relationships and is centred around the life of Sukanmi, a young man trying to secure funding for his startup while also trying to find love.

In episode 1, everyone seems to be having a good time at the launch party for Gbubemi’s ‘Hot Chef’ app.

Watch the video below: