How to Make a Spicy Plantain Puff Puff, Courtesy of Chef Lola’s Kitchen
Puff Puff is a prominent side/pastry in most West African, especially here in Nigeria most of us are familiar with the sweet version.
Chef Lola‘s recipe for puff-puff comes with a twist – Pepper and Plantain.
Ingredients:
2 overripe plantains
1/2 Medium Onion
1 scotch bonnet pepper
3 cups flour
2 tablespoons Sugar
1/4 tsp salt
2 teaspoons quick rise yeast
Oil – for deep frying
1 cup warm water
Indulge yourself by watching the video below: