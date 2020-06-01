Connect with us

BN TV

How to Make a Spicy Plantain Puff Puff, Courtesy of Chef Lola's Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

There's So Much More to Know About Comedian Mr Macaroni

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

I'm Having the Time of My Life - TBoss talks Motherhood on this Episode of Rubbin' Minds

BN TV Movies & TV

Clarence Peters has a New Vlog Series for Aspiring Filmmakers

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Folabi Nuel & Jo Deep - Drink

BN TV

Dimma Umeh Takes Us Through Her Extreme Closet Cleanout on this New Vlog

BN TV

Here’s Your Update on What Patricia Bright has been Dealing with Since the Birth of Baby Nova

BN TV

Learn a Thing or Two about Faith on this Episode of Koko Kalango‘s “Colours Of Life”

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie teach You How to Prepare this Sweet & Spicy Snail Sauce

BN TV

Vandora & Boyfriend Cruz go head-to-head with a Rap Battle on this Vlog

BN TV

How to Make a Spicy Plantain Puff Puff, Courtesy of Chef Lola’s Kitchen

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Puff Puff is a prominent side/pastry in most West African, especially here in Nigeria most of us are familiar with the sweet version.

Chef Lola‘s recipe for puff-puff comes with a twist – Pepper and Plantain.

Ingredients:

2 overripe plantains
1/2 Medium Onion
1 scotch bonnet pepper
3 cups flour
2 tablespoons Sugar
1/4 tsp salt
2 teaspoons quick rise yeast
Oil – for deep frying
1 cup warm water

Indulge yourself by watching the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oby O: Life After LockDown… Here’s How Employers & the Government Can Support Working Moms

Black Lives Do Matter… Our Lives Matter

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What We’re Not Gonna Do Is White Wash Corrupt Politicians… Okay?

BN Presents In Loving Memory… For the Light That Continues to Shine in Our Hearts

Advertisement
css.php