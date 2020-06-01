How to Make a Spicy Plantain Puff Puff, Courtesy of Chef Lola’s Kitchen

Puff Puff is a prominent side/pastry in most West African, especially here in Nigeria most of us are familiar with the sweet version.

Chef Lola‘s recipe for puff-puff comes with a twist – Pepper and Plantain.

Ingredients:

2 overripe plantains

1/2 Medium Onion

1 scotch bonnet pepper

3 cups flour

2 tablespoons Sugar

1/4 tsp salt

2 teaspoons quick rise yeast

Oil – for deep frying

1 cup warm water

Indulge yourself by watching the video below: