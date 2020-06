Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie, has started a new Youtube channel and she wants you to join her on this new journey.

In this video, she explains all the reasons why she took the leap to start a new channel and says she’s going to be sharing amazing new content that she couldn’t share on “Sisi Yemmie TV” on the new channel, “Sisi Yemmie“.

She also explains why it’s good to start a new channel.

Watch the video here: