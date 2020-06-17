Sisi Yemmie Just Shared How She Makes Mini Doughnuts

Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog.

These mini doughnuts are perfect for snacking and entertaining! She filled the doughnuts with jam and they look so delicious.

DOUGH NUT INGREDIENTS

All-Purpose Flour/Plain Flour 400g

Eggs ( 2 Whole Eggs and 2 Yolks)

Sugar 30g

Yeast 1 Teaspoon

Unsalted Butter 50g

Milk 150g

Salt 1 Pinch

Doughnut Coating

Cinnamon Powder

Sugar

Doughnut Filling

Blackcurrant Jam

To Fry

Vegetable Oil

Watch the vlog below: