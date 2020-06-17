BN TV
Sisi Yemmie Just Shared How She Makes Mini Doughnuts
Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog.
These mini doughnuts are perfect for snacking and entertaining! She filled the doughnuts with jam and they look so delicious.
DOUGH NUT INGREDIENTS
All-Purpose Flour/Plain Flour 400g
Eggs ( 2 Whole Eggs and 2 Yolks)
Sugar 30g
Yeast 1 Teaspoon
Unsalted Butter 50g
Milk 150g
Salt 1 Pinch
Doughnut Coating
Cinnamon Powder
Sugar
Doughnut Filling
Blackcurrant Jam
To Fry
Vegetable Oil
Watch the vlog below: