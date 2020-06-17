Hadiza gets some Bad News on this Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Series

Connect with us

On the new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Mariam tells Hadiza that their parents have contracted COVID-19 meanwhile Faa is having a hard time dealing with her feelings for Khalil.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below:

