Here’s A Look Through #COVID19 Updates in Nigeria Today

Nigeria on Monday, July 13, recorded 595 new cases of coronavirus as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A breakdown of the new cases across states is as follows; Lagos-156, Oyo-141, FCT-99, Edo-47, Kaduna-27, Ondo-22, Rivers-20, Osun-17, Imo-13, Plateau-10, Nasarawa-8, Anambra-8, Kano-5, Benue-5, Borno-5, Ogun-4, Taraba-3, Gombe-3, Kebbi-1, Cross Rivers-1.

There are now 33,153 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country and 744 deaths have been recorded. 13,671 patients have also been discharged after recovering from the disease.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/75pS9gxA8l — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 13, 2020

********************************************

2020 WASSCE: FG says it cannot decide for state and private schools

During the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba made a clarification on the federal government’s decision on the closure of its 104 Unity Colleges for the forthcoming WASSCE, Daily Trust reports.

Nwajiuba who confirmed that Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu‘s announcement of Nigerian schools not being reopened for the examination scheduled to hold from August 4 to September 5 was in sync with the position of the PTF on reopening of schools, stated that it is not binding on the state governments.

He said;

Malam Adamu said the 104 schools are not available, he does not have control over the governors. It will be unconstitutional for anybody to say he can tell the governors what to do. You have heard from the PTF chairman consistently that we try to marry what we do with the Governors’ Forum. He was only given what you have just received which was the timetable as published by WAEC and advised that this period from now till when these exams will take place in August, if anybody who wanted to use the schools will have to follow this kind of guidelines and that the Ministry of Education will issue those guidelines. The PTF never said they were reopening schools. They only provided assurance and that guidance. After FEC on Wednesday, the minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, advised the public that based on the information that the PTF and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control have provided, the Unity Colleges-that is 104 out of 19, 129 WAEC examination centres, that he will not agree to reopen the schools. In fact, he went further to advise that we do not open those institutions for use by WAEC and that it was wrong for WAEC to impose those dates.

********************************************

FG releases guidelines for the safe reopening of schools

The Federal Government has released guidelines for the safe reopening of schools. This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Education on its official website on Monday, as it published the guidelines and outlined actions, measures, and requirements needed for the safe reopening of schools.

The guidelines include a review of existing policies, practices, and risk mitigation strategies in the use of schools for other purposes, such as distance learn-ing centres, temporary shelters, isolation, quarantine and treatment centres, markets, voting centres, among others.

COVID – 19 pandemic poses an enormous risk to the health and safety of learners, teachers, parents, school administrators, education practitioners, and the wider community…More than 1.5 billion children and young people globally have been affected by school and university closures. As a responsible government, it is also our duty to provide comprehensive guidelines for a safe and hitch-free reopening of schools and learning facilities. We do so knowing that the health, safety, and security of learners, teachers, education personnel, and families are priorities.

The 52-paged communique, which was signed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and Minister of State (Education), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba was developed in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry of Health, and health safety experts in the country.

Adamu further noted that the document focuses on attendance, social distancing, hygiene, cleaning, and non-pharmaceutical interventions for safe and healthy school activities and programs.

The minister noted that given that COVID-19 may be with us for a while, the guidelines also highlight the urgent need to maintain and improve upon distance-learning programs, adding that the government’s aim is to identify and strengthen programs that will guarantee the recovery of learning gaps resulting from the pandemic

********************************************

Federal Government will ban some countries from Nigeria

At the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed that it would ban citizens from some countries from gaining entry into Nigeria in order to ensure safety at Nigerian airports and the country in general, Punch reports.

This was one of the many reasons why the government had not approved the re-commencement of commercial international flights into and out of Nigeria.

He said:

On the question about when we are beginning international travels, certainly, you are very aware that so many countries had placed ban on countries that we cannot go even from Nigeria. Also Nigeria, of course, will place a ban on other countries that cannot come in here, because everyone is trying to keep safe. These and many other reasons will make us be cautious, to study some more and to liaise with all the stakeholders and decide when we will open for international flights.

********************************************

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, wife and daughter test negative for COVID-19

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa announced on Tuesday that he, his wife and daughter have tested negative for coronavirus. Recall that the governor and family were said to have tested positive in late June.

He tweeted:

My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers. I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all.

I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all…Sen, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) July 14, 2020

********************************************

Osun State eases lockdown in 4 LGAs – Ilesha East, Ilesha West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West

The Osun State government on Monday, July 13, lifted the lockdown it imposed on 4 local government areas to curb community transmission of the coronavirus.

The local governments are; Ilesha East, Ilesha West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West.

Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji said the state government approved the conditional ease of lockdown based on undertakings and assurance received from traditional and religious leaders as well as civil society groups within the axis, that compliance with safety guidelines shall strictly be adhered to.

The statement which was shared on the official Twitter page for the Government of Osun State reads: