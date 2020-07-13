“An Absolutely Fearless Woman & A True Icon” – Tributes Pour in for Nelson Mandela’s Daughter, Zindzi Mandela

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Zindzi Mandela

Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Nelson Mandela, has passed at age 59.

According to SABC News, Zindzi Mandela died in a Johannesburg hospital during the early hours of Monday morning.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor said her department was still gathering information regarding her death.

Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” Pandor said in a statement, expressing her condolences to the Mandela family and their loved ones.
May her soul rest in peace.

Zindzi’s death comes seven years after her father died on December 5, 2013, and her mother Winnie died aged 81 in 2018. Her father Nelson, also affectionately known as Madiba, spent 27 years in prison, many of them on Robben Island, before his release in 1990. She was just 18 months old when her dad was jailed.

After Mandela was elected president and his divorce from Winnie in 1996, Zindziswa was chosen to accompany her father to his inauguration and become the stand-in First Lady of South Africa until her father remarried in 1998 on his 80th birthday to former Mozambique first lady, Graça Machel.

She walked in the footsteps of her father by venturing into politics. She rose to international prominence when she read out her father’s rejection of then-president P.W. Botha‘s offer for freedom in 1985.

She is the founder of Mandela Legacy, which focuses on the pursuit of economic and political equality. She was serving as South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark.

She is a mother to four children Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha and Zwelabo and married to Molapo Motlhajwa. Zindzi’s son, Bambatha shared a tribute to his mother on Instagram with the caption “Lala ngo xolo Madlomo”, which translates to English as “Sleep in peace Madam”.

View this post on Instagram

Lala ngo xolo Madlomo. 🌹

A post shared by Bugatti Bambino® (@bambatha_mandela) on

Several people have been paying tributes on social media.

