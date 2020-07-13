Connect with us

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh is IBM’s First African & Female Regional Head for Africa 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

IBM Corporation has announced its first African and female Regional Head for Africa, Ghanaian Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh.

Angela, who until her appointment served as the Chief of Staff to the Senior Vice President in charge of Global Markets and Sales in IBM’s corporate headquarters in New York, will be responsible for IBM operations in over 40 countries in Africa including Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, Ghana and Tunisia.

She was also IBM’s first female Country Head, serving in that capacity for the company’s operations in Ghana.

Prior to joining IBM she worked in banking for UBS Investment Bank and ABN AMRO in London, and GTBank Ghana.

Accolades have poured in from everywhere, with Chris Kirubi, East Africa Business Mogul and founder of Centum Investment, saying:

I am exceptionally proud of Angela. Her dedication and commitment to her work is unwavering. She has all our support and I know she will make this a huge success story. We welcome her back to Africa.

Halima Aliko Dangote, Executive Director of Dangote Industries, also hared her enthusiasm for the news, saying:

This is indeed an inspiring story for our continent to have a woman lead this very important region and we look forward to her making great strides in this role.

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh is an alumna of the Harvard Business School, and has been named one of Africa’s most influential women by Avance Media. Her awards include the US African Women Forum’s Global Impact Leadership Award and the prestigious African Achievers Awards for Excellence in Business.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

