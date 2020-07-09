It Was a Japanese-Themed Surprise Party for Morayo Brown’s 40th Birthday

TV personality, Morayo Brown, turned 40 on July 5, 2020, and her husband surprised her with an amazing Japanese-themed party at home.

Morayo says,

“My husband told me he was going to order Chinese food for my birthday but he had teamed up with Wow Me Events to organize a Japanese themed party.”

The event planners pulled out all the stops with the beautiful decor and authentic food made by Japanese chefs and it all looked wonderful.

Check it out.

Photo Credit: @morayobrown