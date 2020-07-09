Connect with us

We Can't Wait to Meet Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman's Baby

It Was a Japanese-Themed Surprise Party for Morayo Brown's 40th Birthday

Simone Biles is Bold & Powerful on the Cover of Vogue

Chike Needs Your Help with Choosing a Title for His Next Album

Maryam Apaokagi 'Taaooma' is the Perfect Muse for Media Room Hub's July Issue

ID Cabasa is Tired of People Saying What They Don't Know About COVID-19

Flawed Relationships & Intimidation - A Recap of Last Night's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

#ThrowbackThursday: Do You Remember this Iconic TV Couple & the Movies they Featured in?

Mr Eazi is calling on all African Creatives to "push towards African equity participation"

Tobi Bakre is Still "Defying Gravity" & Fans are Wondering How He Does It

BellaNaija.com

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Yay! It seems our fave Nollywood couple, Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman have welcomed a little cutie.

We still can’t get over their love story, the beautiful wedding, beacation in Seychelles, announcing the 7th edition of the AMVCA nomination list together, and how they spent quarantine together, is totally couple goals.

The new dad took to Instagram to share the news with an adorable photo showing Linda’s baby bump. He captioned the post:

And then we were three…thank you Father. Your word has indeed become flesh.

#isquared18 #iCub3d20

#IbrahimSuleiman
#ihuomalindaejiofor
#Approved
#sonOfAisha

Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo Credit: ibrahimsuleimanofficial

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

