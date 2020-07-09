We Can’t Wait to Meet Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s Baby

Yay! It seems our fave Nollywood couple, Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman have welcomed a little cutie.

We still can’t get over their love story, the beautiful wedding, beacation in Seychelles, announcing the 7th edition of the AMVCA nomination list together, and how they spent quarantine together, is totally couple goals.

The new dad took to Instagram to share the news with an adorable photo showing Linda’s baby bump. He captioned the post:

And then we were three…thank you Father. Your word has indeed become flesh. #isquared18 #iCub3d20 #IbrahimSuleiman

Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo Credit: ibrahimsuleimanofficial